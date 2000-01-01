BNY Mellon Global Equity Inst W Inc

Fund
  • Yield History1.13%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.01
  • 3 Year alpha0.59
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkMSCI ACWI NR EUR
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.80%
  • SectorGlobal
  • Manager GroupBNY Mellon
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B53Q5S23

Investment Strategy

The objective of the fund is to achieve capital growth from a portfolio of international securities. The fund may invest anywhere in the world, including in emerging markets, in companies of all sizes and within any industry. The fund will limit investment in other mutual funds to 10%.

Latest news

