BNY Mellon Global High Yield Bd Int WAcc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History4.49%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.51
  • 3 Year alpha0.29
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkICE BofAML GblHY xBakCapl&JnrSub TR HGBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.60%
  • Sector£ High Yield
  • Manager GroupBNY Mellon
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B7KWF216

Investment Strategy

The objective of the Sub-Fund is to achieve a high yield from a globally diversified portfolio which may include but is not limited to fixed interest bonds and other debt instruments (such as floating rate notes and index-linked notes). The Sub-Fund may also invest in deposits, derivative instruments, forward transactions and collective investment schemes. At least 80% of the Sub-Fund’s assets should be in Sterling denominated assets or hedged back to Sterling.

Latest news

Visit our news hub for other news .