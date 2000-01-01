BNY Mellon Global High Yield Bd Int WAcc
Fund Info
- Yield History4.49%
- 3 Year sharpe1.51
- 3 Year alpha0.29
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkICE BofAML GblHY xBakCapl&JnrSub TR HGBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.60%
- Sector£ High Yield
- Manager GroupBNY Mellon
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B7KWF216
Investment Strategy
The objective of the Sub-Fund is to achieve a high yield from a globally diversified portfolio which may include but is not limited to fixed interest bonds and other debt instruments (such as floating rate notes and index-linked notes). The Sub-Fund may also invest in deposits, derivative instruments, forward transactions and collective investment schemes. At least 80% of the Sub-Fund’s assets should be in Sterling denominated assets or hedged back to Sterling.