- Yield History3.08%
- 3 Year sharpe0.99
- 3 Year alpha0.89
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkFTSE World TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.80%
- SectorGlobal Equity Income
- Manager GroupBNY Mellon
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B8BQG486
Investment Strategy
The objective of the fund is to generate distributions over an annual period together with long-term capital growth from investing predominantly in global securities, income generated by the fund will be reinvested for capital growth. It may also invest in collective investment schemes. Derivatives may be used for efficient portfolio management only.