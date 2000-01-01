Investment Strategy

The Sub-Fund seeks to achieve capital growth. The policy of the Sub-Fund is to gain exposure through a dynamic allocation strategy to a range of asset classes including cash, near cash and deposits, fixed interest securities, equities, property, commodities and infrastructure. Exposure to these assets will be achieved through investment in transferable securities, derivatives, money market instruments, deposits and collective investment schemes. Investment in property, commodities and infrastructure will be indirect. The Sub-Fund may also use derivatives to obtain long and short exposures. Subject to FCA Regulations, the relative exposure between these asset classes will be actively managed and will be varied as deemed necessary in order to achieve the investment objective, which may result in the Sub-Fund having no exposure to particular asset classes.