- Yield History1.25%
- 3 Year sharpe0.98
- 3 Year alpha0.24
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkMSCI ACWI NR USD
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
Fund Size (month end)
- OCF0.82%
- SectorGlobal
- Manager GroupBNY Mellon
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B8C1LK38
Investment Strategy
The objective of the Sub-Fund is to achieve long-term capital growth from a concentrated portfolio predominantly invested in the securities of companies located worldwide. The Sub-Fund does not have a bias towards any economic sector or company size. The Sub-Fund may also invest in collective investment schemes.