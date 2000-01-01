BNY Mellon Index Linked Gilt Inst Acc

Fund
  • Yield History1.23%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.38
  • 3 Year alpha-0.65
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkFTSE Act UK Index-Lnk Gilts 5y+ TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.57%
  • SectorUK Index Linked Gilts
  • Manager GroupBNY Mellon
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B01X0X00

Investment Strategy

The objective of the Sub-Fund is to maximise returns by investment in a portfolio of predominantly sterling index linked gilts. The Sub-Fund may also invest in collective investment schemes.

