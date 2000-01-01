BNY Mellon Index Linked Gilt Inst Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.23%
- 3 Year sharpe0.38
- 3 Year alpha-0.65
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkFTSE Act UK Index-Lnk Gilts 5y+ TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.57%
- SectorUK Index Linked Gilts
- Manager GroupBNY Mellon
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B01X0X00
Investment Strategy
The objective of the Sub-Fund is to maximise returns by investment in a portfolio of predominantly sterling index linked gilts. The Sub-Fund may also invest in collective investment schemes.