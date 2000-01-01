BNY Mellon Infl-Lnkd Corp Bd Inst W Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History2.19%
- 3 Year sharpe1.39
- 3 Year alpha2.72
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkN/A
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.65%
- Sector£ Strategic Bond
- Manager GroupBNY Mellon
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B8HY5051
Investment Strategy
The objective of the Sub-Fund is to generate attractive returns relative to UK inflation levels over the medium to long term. The policy of the Sub-Fund is to invest primarily in inflation-linked corporate bonds and/or the following other assets which in combination provide the investment characteristics of inflation-linked corporate bonds: corporate bonds; government and public securities; other debt securities; and derivatives (including inflation and credit derivatives).