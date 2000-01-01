Investment Strategy

The objective of the fund is to maximise the total return from income and capital growth in the world bond markets through investment predominantly in Government and other public securities. The Fund will: invest anywhere in the world; invest in bonds and similar debt investments issued by governments and other public entities; invest in bonds with a high credit rating i.e. investment grade bonds; not invest more than 15% in bonds issued by emerging markets issuers; invest in derivatives with the aim of generating returns and reducing the overall costs and/or risks of the Fund; and limit investment in other collective investment schemes to 10%.