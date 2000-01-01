BNY Mellon Long-Term Global Eq Inst Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.45%
- 3 Year sharpe1.19
- 3 Year alpha0.06
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkFTSE All World TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.05%
- SectorGlobal
- Manager GroupBNY Mellon
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B2423N95
Investment Strategy
The objective of the Sub-Fund is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investments in predominantly equity securities of companies located throughout the world. The Sub-Fund may also invest in collective investment schemes (including but not limited to another Sub-Fund or SubFunds of the Company) and warrants.