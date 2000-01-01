BNY Mellon Long-Term Global Eq Int W Acc

  • Yield History0.67%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.21
  • 3 Year alpha0.31
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkFTSE All World TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.80%
  • SectorGlobal
  • Manager GroupBNY Mellon
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B8K6W529

Investment Strategy

The objective of the Sub-Fund is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investments in predominantly equity securities of companies located throughout the world. The Sub-Fund may also invest in collective investment schemes (including but not limited to another Sub-Fund or SubFunds of the Company) and warrants.

