Investment Strategy

The objective of the fund is to achieve a balance between capital growth and income generation predominantly from a portfolio of UK and international securities. The manager adopts a mixed portfolio approach comprising equities, fixed income, property, commodities, cash, near cash and deposits. Exposure to these asset classes will be achieved through investment in transferable securities, approved money market instruments, warrants, derivative instruments, forward transactions and collective investment schemes. Investment in derivatives may be for investment purposes as well as for efficient portfolio management.