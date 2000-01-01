BNY Mellon Mlt-Asst Divers Ret Inst WAcc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History2.44%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.13
  • 3 Year alpha3.26
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkGBP LIBOR 1M + 3%
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.71%
  • SectorTargeted Absolute Return
  • Manager GroupBNY Mellon
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B81C8395

Investment Strategy

The aim of the fund is to achieve long-term capital growth from a balanced portfolio diversified across a range of assets. It’s managed to seek a return in excess of cash (1 Month GBP LIBOR) +3% p.a. over 5 years before fees. In doing so, it aims to achieve a positive return on a rolling 3-year basis. However, a positive return is not guaranteed and a capital loss may occur. Derivatives may be used for investment purposes as well as for efficient portfolio management.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .