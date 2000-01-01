Investment Strategy

The aim of the fund is to achieve long-term capital growth from a balanced portfolio diversified across a range of assets. It’s managed to seek a return in excess of cash (1 Month GBP LIBOR) +3% p.a. over 5 years before fees. In doing so, it aims to achieve a positive return on a rolling 3-year basis. However, a positive return is not guaranteed and a capital loss may occur. Derivatives may be used for investment purposes as well as for efficient portfolio management.