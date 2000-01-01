BNY Mellon Mlt-Asst Growth Inst W Acc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History1.44%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.89
  • 3 Year alpha-0.1
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkIA Flexible Investments
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.67%
  • SectorFlexible Investment
  • Manager GroupBNY Mellon
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B8454P92

Investment Strategy

The fund aims to achieve capital growth and income from a portfolio of UK and international securities. The Fund will: invest anywhere in the world; follow a fully flexible asset allocation approach; – invest in company shares (i.e. equities) and similar investments; invest in bonds, issued by governments and companies, with high and low credit ratings (i.e. investment grade and/or sub-investment grade bonds as rated by Standard and Poor's or similar agencies); gain exposure to commodities (e.g. gold, agriculture), property and other alternative investments through stock exchange listed investments and/or collective investment schemes; and limit investment in other collective investment schemes to 10%

Latest news

