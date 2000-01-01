BNY Mellon Mlt-Asst Growth Inst W Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.44%
- 3 Year sharpe0.89
- 3 Year alpha-0.1
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkIA Flexible Investments
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.67%
- SectorFlexible Investment
- Manager GroupBNY Mellon
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B8454P92
Investment Strategy
The fund aims to achieve capital growth and income from a portfolio of UK and international securities. The Fund will: invest anywhere in the world; follow a fully flexible asset allocation approach; – invest in company shares (i.e. equities) and similar investments; invest in bonds, issued by governments and companies, with high and low credit ratings (i.e. investment grade and/or sub-investment grade bonds as rated by Standard and Poor's or similar agencies); gain exposure to commodities (e.g. gold, agriculture), property and other alternative investments through stock exchange listed investments and/or collective investment schemes; and limit investment in other collective investment schemes to 10%