Investment Strategy

The investment objective is to provide income with the potential for capital growth over the longer term. The investment policy of the Sub-Fund is to gain exposure through a flexible asset allocation to a broad diversified range of asset classes including, without limitation, equities, fixed interest securities, currencies, cash, near cash and deposits, warrants, property, commodities and approved money market instruments. Exposure to these asset classes is expected to be achieved through investment in a combination of transferable securities, collective investment schemes and derivatives.