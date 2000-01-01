BNY Mellon Oriental Inst W Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.56%
- 3 Year sharpe0.57
- 3 Year alpha-1.04
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkFTSE AW AP Ex JPN TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.92%
- SectorAsia Pacific Excluding Japan
- Manager GroupBNY Mellon
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B8GJF672
Investment Strategy
The objective of the Sub-Fund is to achieve capital growth by investing in securities predominantly Asian and in Pacific markets including Australia and New Zealand but excluding Japan. The Sub-Fund may also invest in collective investment schemes.