BNY Mellon Oriental Inst W Inc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History0.56%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.57
  • 3 Year alpha-1.04
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkFTSE AW AP Ex JPN TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.92%
  • SectorAsia Pacific Excluding Japan
  • Manager GroupBNY Mellon
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B8GBZY18

Investment Strategy

The objective of the Sub-Fund is to achieve capital growth by investing in securities predominantly Asian and in Pacific markets including Australia and New Zealand but excluding Japan. The Sub-Fund may also invest in collective investment schemes.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .