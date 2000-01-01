BNY Mellon Real Return GBP Inc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History2.18%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.92
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • Benchmark1 Month GBP LIBOR + 4%
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.12%
  • SectorTargeted Absolute Return
  • Manager GroupBNY Mellon
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB0006780323

Investment Strategy

The objective of the fund is to achieve significant real rates of return in Sterling terms predominantly from a portfolio of UK and international securities. The fund may invest anywhere in the world into a mixture of cash, equities, corporate and government fixed interest securities (of any duration or credit rating), deposits, money market instruments, derivatives, forward transactions and collective investment schemes. The manager follows a broad multi-asset approach and emphasises real return. The fund may use derivatives for investment purposes as well as for efficient portfolio management or risk reduction.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .