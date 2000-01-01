BNY Mellon Real Return GBP Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History2.18%
- 3 Year sharpe0.92
- 3 Year alpha-
- Distribution Typeincome
- Benchmark1 Month GBP LIBOR + 4%
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.12%
- SectorTargeted Absolute Return
- Manager GroupBNY Mellon
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB0006780323
Investment Strategy
The objective of the fund is to achieve significant real rates of return in Sterling terms predominantly from a portfolio of UK and international securities. The fund may invest anywhere in the world into a mixture of cash, equities, corporate and government fixed interest securities (of any duration or credit rating), deposits, money market instruments, derivatives, forward transactions and collective investment schemes. The manager follows a broad multi-asset approach and emphasises real return. The fund may use derivatives for investment purposes as well as for efficient portfolio management or risk reduction.