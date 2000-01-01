Investment Strategy

The objective of the fund is to achieve significant real rates of return in Sterling terms predominantly from a portfolio of UK and international securities. The fund may invest anywhere in the world into a mixture of cash, equities, corporate and government fixed interest securities (of any duration or credit rating), deposits, money market instruments, derivatives, forward transactions and collective investment schemes. The manager follows a broad multi-asset approach and emphasises real return. The fund may use derivatives for investment purposes as well as for efficient portfolio management or risk reduction.