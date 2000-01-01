BNY Mellon Rspnb Hrzn UK Corp Bd InsWInc

Fund
add to virtual portfolio
trade
choose an account
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History1.98%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.60
  • 3 Year alpha-0.04
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkMarkit iBoxx GBP Collateralized&Corp TR
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.74%
  • IA Sector£ Corporate Bond
  • Manager GroupBNY Mellon
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B8KCZN97

Investment Strategy

The Sub-Fund seeks to generate a return through a combination of income and capital returns, whilst taking environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors into account. The Sub-Fund targets the outperformance of the Markit iBoxx GBP Collateralized & Corporate Index after fees over any rolling three year period (meaning a period of three years, no matter which day you start on). However, performance is not guaranteed and a capital loss may occur. To achieve its investment objective, the Sub-Fund will typically invest at least 80% of it sassets directly or indirectly in sterling denominated (or hedged back to sterling) investment grade corporate bond securities and asset backed securities. Investment may be in both fixed and variable rate debt instruments.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .