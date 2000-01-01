Investment Strategy

The objective of the Sub-Fund is to achieve capital growth and income over the long term from a portfolio predominantly invested in global equities.The Sub-Fund aims to achieve its objective through investing in a concentrated portfolio of global companies that demonstrate attractive investment attributes and sustainable business practices. All investments will also be expected to conform to the Investment Manager’s sustainability criteria, where environmental, social, governance (“ESG”) is an integral part of the criteria. The Sub-Fund adopts a policy of making no direct investment in companies that derive more than 10% of turnover from the production and sale of tobacco.The Sub-Fund may also invest in cash, near cash, deposits and approved money market instruments. Up to 10% of its assets may be invested in collective investment schemes.