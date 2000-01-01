Investment Strategy

The Sub-Fund seeks to achieve a rate of return in sterling terms that is equal to or above the return from cash (1 month GBP LIBOR) + 4% per annum over five years before fees. In doing so, it aims to achieve a positive return on a rolling three year basis (meaning a period of three years, no matter which day you start on). However, capital is in fact at risk and there is no guarantee that this will be achieved over that, or any, time period.