BNY Mellon Sust Eurp Opports Inst W Inc fund price, performance, charts and research

Investment Strategy

The Sub-Fund aims to achieve capital growth over the long term (5 years or more). The Sub-Fund is actively managed and invests at least 75% of its assets in a concentrated portfolio of equities (company shares issued by continental European companies including ordinary shares, preference shares and other equity-related securities that meet the Investment Manager’s sustainability criteria, where environmental, social, governance (“ESG”) considerations are an integral part of the criteria. Continental European companies are defined as those that are either domiciled, incorporated or which have significant business in continental Europe (excluding the UK). The Sub-Fund may invest up to 25% of its assets in companies domiciled, incorporated or that have significant business outside of continental Europe, which may include the UK.