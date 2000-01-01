BNY Mellon Sust Glbl Eq Inc Inst W Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History-
- 3 Year sharpe-
- 3 Year alpha-
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkFTSE World PR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.88%
- SectorGlobal Equity Income
- Manager GroupBNY Mellon
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BJ066Z75
Investment Strategy
The Sub-Fund primarily seeks to generate income, together with some capital growth, over a period of at least 5 - 7 years.