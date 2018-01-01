BNY Mellon Sust UK Opports Inst Acc fund price, performance, charts and research

Investment Strategy

The Sub-Fund aims to achieve capital growth over the long term (5 years or more). The Sub-Fund is actively managed and invests at least 70% of its assets in a concentrated portfolio of equities (company shares) issued by UK companies, including ordinary shares, preference shares and other equity-related securities that meet the Investment Manager’s sustainability criteria, where environmental, social, governance (“ESG”) considerations are an integral part of the criteria. UK companies are defined as those that are either domiciled, incorporated or which have significant business in the UK. The Investment Manager focuses on identifying companies that demonstrate sustainable business practices and an ability to generate returns consistent with the Sub-Fund’s objective. Sustainable business practices are those which positively manage the material impacts of a company’s operations and products on the environment and society.