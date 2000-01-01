BNY Mellon Sust UK Opports Inst W Acc
Fund
This fund can be held in
Fund Info
- Yield History2.93%
- 3 Year sharpe0.52
- 3 Year alpha2.51
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.80%
- IA SectorUK All Companies
- Manager GroupBNY Mellon
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B8HQWK01
Investment Strategy
The Sub-Fund aims to achieve capital growth over the long term (5 years or more). The Sub-Fund is actively managed and invests at least 70% of its assets in a concentrated portfolio of equities (company shares) issued by UK companies, including ordinary shares, preference shares and other equity-related securities that meet the Investment Manager’s sustainability criteria, where environmental, social, governance (“ESG”) considerations are an integral part of the criteria.