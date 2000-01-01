BNY Mellon UK Equity Inst W Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History3.55%
- 3 Year sharpe0.86
- 3 Year alpha1.75
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.79%
- SectorUK All Companies
- Manager GroupBNY Mellon
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B8GHL294
Investment Strategy
The objective of the fund is a total return comprised of long-term capital growth and income generation by investing in shares and similar investments of companies listed or located in the UK. The fund may invest in companies of all sizes and within any industry. The fund may invest up to 20% in securities from outside the UK. The fund will typically invest in fewer than 70 securities and limit investment in other mutual funds to 10%.