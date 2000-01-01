BNY Mellon UK Income Inst W Acc

Fund
  • Yield History4.33%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.79
  • 3 Year alpha1.13
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.79%
  • SectorUK Equity Income
  • Manager GroupBNY Mellon
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B7M90R07

Investment Strategy

The objective of the fund is to generate distributions over an annual period together with long-term capital growth. It will invest predominantly in companies listed or located in the UK and may also invest in collective investment schemes. Derivatives may be used for efficient portfolio management only.

