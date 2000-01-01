BNY Mellon UK Opportunities Inst W Inc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History2.27%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.82
  • 3 Year alpha1.7
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.80%
  • SectorUK All Companies
  • Manager GroupBNY Mellon
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B7RLX837

Investment Strategy

The objective of the Sub-Fund is to maximise long-term capital growth from a concentrated portfolio primarily invested in the securities of UK companies. The Sub-Fund does not have a bias towards any economic sector or company size. The Sub-Fund may also invest in collective investment schemes.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .