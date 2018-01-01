Brook Developed Markets R GBP Inc fund price, performance, charts and research

Fund
Fund Size
-
Yield History
-
Ongoing Charge (OCF)
-
3 Years Sharpe
-
3 Years Alpha
-
52w Low / High
- / -
NAV Price
-
Chg
-
-
Updated: -
Loading...
Fund Size
-
Yield History
-
Ongoing Charge (OCF)
-
3 Years Sharpe
-
3 Years Alpha
-
52w Low / High
- / -
This stock can be held in:
Fund Info
Distribution Type
accumulation
Manager Group
Odey Asset Management
Domicile
Ireland
ISIN
IE00BB0RGX25
Benchmark
MSCI World NR USD
Legal Structure
Open Ended Investment Company
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the Sub-Fund is to achieve long term capital appreciation.
Regulatory Documents
No KID/KIID is currently available for this instrument
Loading...
Loading Comparison
Latest News
Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News