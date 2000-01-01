Brook European Focus I GBP
Fund
This fund can be held in
Fund Info
- Yield History-
- 3 Year sharpe0.35
- 3 Year alpha-0.76
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkMSCI Europe NR USD
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.98%
- IA Sector-
- Manager GroupOdey Asset Management
- DomicileIreland
- ISINIE00BWZMLL22
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the Sub-Fund is to generate long term capital growth through investing in equities of European companies in developed European equity markets.