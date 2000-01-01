Brown Advisory US Equity Growth £ B Hdg
Fund Info
- Yield History0.00%
- 3 Year sharpe1.42
- 3 Year alpha-0.14
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkRussell 1000 Growth NR USD
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.95%
- SectorNorth America
- Manager GroupBrown Advisory
- DomicileIreland
- ISINIE00B4MHR723
Investment Strategy
The objective of the Fund is to achieve capital appreciation by investing primarily in US equities. The Fund aims to achieve its investment objective by investing in medium- and large-sized companies that have high, sustainable earnings prospects along with attractive valuations and which are listed or traded on the US markets and exchanges listed in Appendix I of the Prospectus. The Fund may also invest in US Rule 144A Securities, ADRs (American Depositary Receipts), US treasury bills, fixed and/or floating rate US government securities and ancillary liquid assets subject to the limits set out in the Prospectus.