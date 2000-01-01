Investment Strategy

The objective of the Fund is to achieve capital appreciation by investing primarily in US equities. The Fund aims to achieve its investment objective by investing in medium- and large-sized companies that have high, sustainable earnings prospects along with attractive valuations and which are listed or traded on the US markets and exchanges listed in Appendix I of the Prospectus. The Fund may also invest in US Rule 144A Securities, ADRs (American Depositary Receipts), US treasury bills, fixed and/or floating rate US government securities and ancillary liquid assets subject to the limits set out in the Prospectus.