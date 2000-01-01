Investment Strategy

The objective of the Fund is to achieve capital appreciation by investing primarily in US equities. The Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities of mid-cap US companies. The Fund seeks to invest primarily in mid-size companies with above average growth prospects and which are listed or traded on the US markets and exchanges listed in Appendix I of the Prospectus. Mid-cap companies are companies whose market capitalisations are equal to or more than $1.5 billion at the time the Fund purchases the issuer’s securities (“Market Capitalisation Range”). The Fund may invest in US Rule 144A Securities, American and Global Depository Receipts, US treasury bills, fixed and/or floating rate US government securities and ancillary liquid assets subject to the limits set out in the Prospectus. With the exception of permitted investment in unlisted securities, investment by the Fund is restricted to the markets and exchanges listed in Appendix I of the Prospectus.