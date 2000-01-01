Brown Advisory US SmlrComs Stlg B Acc H

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History-
  • 3 Year sharpe0.47
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkRussell 2000 Growth NR USD
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.93%
  • IA SectorNorth American Smaller Companies
  • Manager GroupBrown Advisory
  • DomicileIreland
  • ISINIE00BYQFS912

Investment Strategy

The objective of the Fund is to achieve capital appreciation by investing primarily in U.S. equities. The Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities of small U.S. companies. The Fund seeks to invest primarily in small companies with above average growth prospects and which are listed or traded on the U.S. markets and exchanges listed in Appendix I of the Prospectus.

