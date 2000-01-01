Investment Strategy

The objective of the Fund is to achieve capital appreciation by investing primarily in US equities. The Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities of small US companies (“80% Policy”). The Fund seeks to invest primarily in small companies with above average growth prospects and which are listed or traded on the US markets and exchanges listed in Appendix I of the Prospectus. Small companies are companies whose market capitalizations are equal to or less than $5 billion at the time the Fund purchases the issuer’s securities (“Market Capitalization Range”).