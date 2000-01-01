Brown Advisory US SmlrComs Stlg B Dis

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History0.00%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.90
  • 3 Year alpha6.4
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkRussell 2000 Growth NR USD
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.94%
  • SectorNorth American Smaller Companies
  • Manager GroupBrown Advisory
  • DomicileIreland
  • ISINIE00B0PVDH59

Investment Strategy

The objective of the Fund is to achieve capital appreciation by investing primarily in US equities. The Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities of small US companies (“80% Policy”). The Fund seeks to invest primarily in small companies with above average growth prospects and which are listed or traded on the US markets and exchanges listed in Appendix I of the Prospectus. Small companies are companies whose market capitalizations are equal to or less than $5 billion at the time the Fund purchases the issuer’s securities (“Market Capitalization Range”).

Latest news

