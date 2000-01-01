Brown Advisory US SmlrComs Stlg B Dis
Fund Info
- Yield History0.00%
- 3 Year sharpe0.90
- 3 Year alpha6.4
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkRussell 2000 Growth NR USD
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)
- OCF0.94%
- SectorNorth American Smaller Companies
- Manager GroupBrown Advisory
- DomicileIreland
- ISINIE00B0PVDH59
Investment Strategy
The objective of the Fund is to achieve capital appreciation by investing primarily in US equities. The Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities of small US companies (“80% Policy”). The Fund seeks to invest primarily in small companies with above average growth prospects and which are listed or traded on the US markets and exchanges listed in Appendix I of the Prospectus. Small companies are companies whose market capitalizations are equal to or less than $5 billion at the time the Fund purchases the issuer’s securities (“Market Capitalization Range”).