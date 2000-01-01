BSF Global Event Driven D2 GBP H
Fund Info
- Yield History0.00%
- 3 Year sharpe1.18
- 3 Year alpha4.97
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkICE BofAML US 3M Trsy Bill TR EUR
- Legal StructureSICAV
- Fund Size (month end)SICAV
- OCF1.38%
- Sector-
- Manager GroupBlackRock
- DomicileLuxembourg
- ISINLU1373034930
Investment Strategy
The BlackRock Global Event Driven Fund seeks to achieve a positive absolute return for investors regardless of market movements. The Fund seeks to achieve this investment objective by taking long, synthetic long and synthetic short investment exposures on a global basis.