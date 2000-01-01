BSF Global Event Driven D2 GBP H

Fund Info

  • Yield History0.00%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.18
  • 3 Year alpha4.97
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkICE BofAML US 3M Trsy Bill TR EUR
  • Legal StructureSICAV
  • Fund Size (month end)SICAV
  • OCF1.38%
  • Sector-
  • Manager GroupBlackRock
  • DomicileLuxembourg
  • ISINLU1373034930

Investment Strategy

The BlackRock Global Event Driven Fund seeks to achieve a positive absolute return for investors regardless of market movements. The Fund seeks to achieve this investment objective by taking long, synthetic long and synthetic short investment exposures on a global basis.

