BSF UK Emerging Coms Abs Ret D2 GBP

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History0.00%
  • 3 Year sharpe-
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkICE LIBOR 3 Month GBP
  • Legal StructureSICAV
  • Fund Size (month end)SICAV
  • OCF1.41%
  • Sector-
  • Manager GroupBlackRock
  • DomicileLuxembourg
  • ISINLU1861218136

Investment Strategy

The BlackRockUK Emerging Companies Absolute Return Fund seeks to achieve a positive absolute return for investors regardless of market movements.The Fund will seek to achieve this investment objective by taking long,synthetic long and synthetic shor tinvestmen texposures.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .