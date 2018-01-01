Interactive Investor
Home
>
Funds
>

Canaccord Genuity Global Eq R GBP H Acc fund price, performance, charts and research

Fund

-
-
-
-
-
- / -

NAV Price

-

Chg

-

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

-
-
-
-
-
- / -

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

Fund Info

Distribution Type

accumulation

Manager Group

Canaccord Genuity

Domicile

Ireland

ISIN

IE00BDF17T64

Benchmark

FTSE All World TR USD

Legal Structure

Open Ended Investment Company

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the fund is to generate long-term capital growth by investing directly in shares of companies, i.e. equities

Regulatory Documents

Loading Comparison

Latest News

Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News