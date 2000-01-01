Investment Strategy

The objective of the sub-fund is to use discretionary management to benefit from the performance of the market in global equities of companies in the field of oncology (cancer research, diagnosis, treatment, etc.) in order to respond to one of the serious long-term challenges of sustainable development. The sub-fund seeks to generate a return for investors while seeking to develop a socially responsible dimension: the fight against cancer. This sub-fund invests primarily in equities, and/or securities equivalent to equities, of companies throughout the world which are active in the health sector and which concentrate specifically on the research and development of cancer treatments.