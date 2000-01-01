Candriam Eqs L Rbtc&Innov Tech RH GBP C

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History0.00%
  • 3 Year sharpe-
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkN/A
  • Legal StructureSICAV
  • Fund Size (month end)SICAV
  • OCF1.10%
  • Sector-
  • Manager GroupNew York Life
  • DomicileLuxembourg
  • ISINLU1613217964

Investment Strategy

The objective of this sub-fund is to enable shareholders to benefit from the growth potential of shares in companies which are active in technological innovation and robotics. These companies are selected by the management team on a discretionary basis.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .