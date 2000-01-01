Candriam Sst Eq Em Mkts R£UAcc

Fund
add to virtual portfolio
trade
choose an account
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History-
  • 3 Year sharpe0.93
  • 3 Year alpha6.62
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI EM NR EUR
  • Legal StructureSICAV
  • Fund Size (month end)SICAV
  • OCF1.05%
  • IA Sector-
  • Manager GroupCandriam
  • DomicileLuxembourg
  • ISINLU1434524689

Investment Strategy

The aim of the sub-fund is to enable shareholders to benefit from the growth potential of the emerging equity markets with an investment in stocks selected by the portfolio management team on a discretionary basis and to outperform the benchmark. The selection is based on the stocks’ characteristics and growth prospects, as well as in-house analysis of Environmental, Social and Governance ESG criteria.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .