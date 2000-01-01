Capital Group Em Mkts Gr (LUX) Z

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History-
  • 3 Year sharpe0.64
  • 3 Year alpha3.5
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI EM IMI NR USD
  • Legal StructureSICAV
  • Fund Size (month end)SICAV
  • OCF1.07%
  • IA SectorGlobal Emerging Markets
  • Manager GroupCapital Group
  • DomicileLuxembourg
  • ISINLU0891452871

Investment Strategy

The Fund seeks risk diversification, both geographically and by industry sector and long-term capital growth, through investment primarily in common stocks and other equity securities of issuers domiciled in or conducting a predominant part of their economic activities in Emerging Markets. These are usually listed or traded on other Regulated Markets.

Latest news

