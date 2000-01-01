Capital Group Em Mkts Gr (LUX) Zd
Fund Info
- Yield History1.34%
- 3 Year sharpe0.64
- 3 Year alpha3.5
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkMSCI EM IMI NR USD
- Legal StructureSICAV
- Fund Size (month end)SICAV
- OCF1.07%
- IA SectorGlobal Emerging Markets
- Manager GroupCapital Group
- DomicileLuxembourg
- ISINLU0891453333
Investment Strategy
The Fund seeks risk diversification, both geographically and by industry sector and long-term capital growth, through investment primarily in common stocks and other equity securities of issuers domiciled in or conducting a predominant part of their economic activities in Emerging Markets. These are usually listed or traded on other Regulated Markets.