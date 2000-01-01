Investment Strategy

Long-term growth and preservation of capital with lower volatility of returns than Emerging Markets Equities by investing primarily in Equity, hybrid securities, Bonds (both corporate and sovereign) and short-term instruments normally listed or traded on other Regulated Markets of issuers in Eligible Investment Countries. Securities of Emerging Markets issuers are defined as those: (1) from issuers in Emerging Markets; (2) primarily traded in Emerging Markets; (3) that are denominated in Emerging Markets currencies; or (4) that are from issuers deemed to be suitable for the Fund because they have or are expected to have significant economic exposure to Emerging Markets (through assets, revenues, or profits). Unlisted securities may also be purchased, subject to the relevant provisions of the “General Investment Guidelines and Restrictions”.