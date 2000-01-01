Capital Group EM Ttl Opps (LUX) Z

Fund
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History-
  • 3 Year sharpe0.35
  • 3 Year alpha-0.5
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkN/A
  • Legal StructureSICAV
  • Fund Size (month end)SICAV
  • OCF1.03%
  • IA SectorFlexible Investment
  • Manager GroupCapital Group
  • DomicileLuxembourg
  • ISINLU0815118293

Investment Strategy

The fund seeks to provide long-term growth and preservation of capital with lower volatility of returns than emerging market equities by investing in equity and fixed income securities in eligible investment countries.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .