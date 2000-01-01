Capital Group EmMkts Dbt (LUX) Zd GBP

Fund Info

  • Yield History7.14%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.71
  • 3 Year alpha-0.91
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • Benchmark-
  • Legal StructureSICAV
  • Fund Size (month end)SICAV
  • OCF0.90%
  • SectorGlobal Emerging Markets Bond
  • Manager GroupCapital Group
  • DomicileLuxembourg
  • ISINLU0828132414

Investment Strategy

The fund seeks to provide a high level of long-term total return, of which current income is a significant component, by investing in emerging market government and corporate bonds, denominated in various currencies of issuers in eligible investment countries.

