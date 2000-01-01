Capital Group EmMkts Dbt (LUX) Zd GBP
Fund Info
- Yield History7.14%
- 3 Year sharpe0.71
- 3 Year alpha-0.91
- Distribution Typeincome
- Benchmark-
- Legal StructureSICAV
- Fund Size (month end)SICAV
- OCF0.90%
- SectorGlobal Emerging Markets Bond
- Manager GroupCapital Group
- DomicileLuxembourg
- ISINLU0828132414
Investment Strategy
The fund seeks to provide a high level of long-term total return, of which current income is a significant component, by investing in emerging market government and corporate bonds, denominated in various currencies of issuers in eligible investment countries.