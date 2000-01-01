Investment Strategy

To provide, over the long term, a high level of total return, of which a large component is current income. The Fund invests primarily in government and corporate Bonds, denominated in various currencies, of issuers in Eligible Investment Countries. Securities of Emerging Markets issuers are defined as those: (1) from issuers in Emerging Markets; (2) that are denominated in Emerging Markets currencies; or (3) that are from issuers deemed to be suitable for the Fund because they have or are expected to have significant economic exposure to Emerging Markets (through assets, revenues, or profits). These are usually listed or traded on other Regulated Markets. Unlisted securities may also be purchased, subject to the relevant provisions of the “General Investment Guidelines and Restrictions”.