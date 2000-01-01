Capital Group Euro Bond (LUX) Z GBP

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History-
  • 3 Year sharpe0.38
  • 3 Year alpha0.23
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkBBgBarc Euro Agg Bond TR EUR
  • Legal StructureSICAV
  • Fund Size (month end)SICAV
  • OCF0.60%
  • SectorGlobal Bonds
  • Manager GroupCapital Group
  • DomicileLuxembourg
  • ISINLU0817809352

Investment Strategy

The fund seeks to maximize total return through a combination of income and capital gains, with a view towards preservation of capital, by investing primarily in euro-denominated bonds.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .