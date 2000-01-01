Capital Group Eurp Gr & Inc (LUX) Zgdh £

Fund Info

  • Yield History3.63%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.66
  • 3 Year alpha-2.61
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkMSCI Europe NR EUR
  • Legal StructureSICAV
  • Fund Size (month end)SICAV
  • OCF0.90%
  • SectorEurope Including UK
  • Manager GroupCapital Group
  • DomicileLuxembourg
  • ISINLU1217767315

Investment Strategy

The fund seeks to achieve long-term growth of capital and income by investing in companies domiciled and/or having their principal place of business in Europe. Preservation of capital is also a priority.

Latest news

