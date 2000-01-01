Capital Group GlbHi Inc Opps(LUX)Zdh GBP

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History6.26%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.88
  • 3 Year alpha4.37
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • Benchmark-
  • Legal StructureSICAV
  • Fund Size (month end)SICAV
  • OCF0.90%
  • SectorGlobal Bonds
  • Manager GroupCapital Group
  • DomicileLuxembourg
  • ISINLU0817817702

Investment Strategy

The fund seeks to provide, over the long term, a high level of total return, of which a large component is current income by investing in emerging market government bonds and corporate high yield bonds from around the world.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .